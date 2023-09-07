Result of Puthuppally by-election will be tragic for CM: Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Puthuppally by-election, Congress state president K Sudhakaran took potshots at CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s statement that the BJP has traded its votes to the UDF. Sudhakaran said that Govindan had advanced his ‘capsule’ which just slipped off his tongue accidentally. Govindan is certain that Chandy Oommen will get a record majority which has led him to prepare the capsule in advance, Sudhakaran said.

He said that internal strife has already been triggered in the CPM even before the by-election result has come. Sudhakaran, who has always been a harsh critic of the chief minister, said that the by-election result would prove tragic for Pinarayi Vijayan.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Puthuppally by-election, Congress state president K Sudhakaran took potshots at CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s statement that the BJP has traded its votes to the UDF. Sudhakaran said that Govindan had advanced his ‘capsule’ which just slipped off his tongue accidentally. Govindan is certain that Chandy Oommen will get a record majority which has led him to prepare the capsule in advance, Sudhakaran said. He said that internal strife has already been triggered in the CPM even before the by-election result has come. Sudhakaran, who has always been a harsh critic of the chief minister, said that the by-election result would prove tragic for Pinarayi Vijayan.