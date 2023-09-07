Temporary shed operated as hub of drug trade at Thamarassery in Kerala's Kozhikode: Cops 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police that raided a temporary shed used by drug peddlers at Thamarassery in Kozhikode on Tuesday have found that it was the hub of drugs trade in the locality.

The police found that the gang kept six ferocious dogs, including rottweilers, to guard the shed and had set up tables and generators inside for running the business.

Residents of Ambalamukku, where the shed is located, alleged that even school students visited the spot frequently. The police took action after the gang members terrorised residents and attacked police personnel on Monday night. Of the eight gang members booked in connection with the attack, four, including a woman, have been arrested.

Thamarassery natives K K Dipeesh, 30, and Pushpa, 40, were arrested on Wednesday. Mattancherry native Muhammad Sakeer and Koodathayi native Vishnudas were arrested on Tuesday. Four others, including Pushpa’s husband Saneesh and Ayub Kudukkilummaram, who owns the land where the shed was functioning, are absconding.

We complained, but hardly any action was taken, claim residents

“Pushpa and Saneesh are involved in several cases registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Pushpa, who was jailed in an NDPS case registered in Balussery police station, was released 10 days ago. She was helping Saneesh with drug peddling at the shed after coming out of jail,” said Thamarassery DySP Ashraf Thangalakandiyil, adding that the couple used to keep moving around Kozhikode district to peddle drugs.

The police officials said Sakeer too is involved in cases registered under the NDPS Act and Section 308 of the IPC. The gang had attacked the house of Mansoor Koorimunda on Monday night after he installed CCTV cameras on the premises. Ashraf said Pushpa and Saneesh were present when this happened.

Mansoor alleged he and his family were targeted after he installed the cameras around 10 days ago. “The number of people coming to the shed had dwindled. Many, including school students, were worried their identity may get revealed,” said Mansoor, who had taken shelter at the police station that night with his wife and four children. At present, 10 police personnel are deployed in front of his house.

The residents said drug mafia has been active in the area for the past one-and-a-half years. They said the gang sets up base on places that are less crowded and not very close to towns. At first, it operated by the riverside near the the Koodathayi bridge in Ambalamukku, they said.

“As children and residents started playing football on the ground near the bridge, the gang shifted, close to my home. Ayub heads the business. He bought the land and set up a temporary shed, arranged tables, generators, to run the trade. Initially, only a few people came. However, there has been an increase in the number of visitors and vehicles coming to the spot in the past six months,” said Mansoor.

“Though we complained to the police and panchayat authorities, other than visiting Ayub and warning him, the authorities did not do much,” he said, adding that everyone in the locality is scared of the gang. “They always hang out with their six dogs to create a panic among the villagers,” said Mansoor.

