Water war could pit farm, tourism & construction sectors in face-off

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kerala witnessing the driest August in over 120 years and a rain-deficient monsoon looming, a water war is on the cards not just within farming, but between key sectors such as agriculture, tourism and construction.

This will be more visible in districts like Wayanad and Idukki, where new resorts and homestays have mushroomed in recent years. Wayanad is a classic example of the conflict for water between tourism and farming. The district with a population of 8.5 lakh is reported to have received close to 25 lakh tourists last year.

“As more and more tourists arrive, the crisis will become more acute. Even the smallest resorts have swimming pools. Their water requirements are far greater than households. We will have a crisis on our hands if the situation continues for some more weeks,” said Dr Suma T R, member of the board of trustees of Kalpetta-based Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology. The obvious casualty is the farm sector.

According to her, during the drought of 2012, plantation owners drew water from the hills. This resulted in water scarcity for small farmers who cultivate paddy and other food crops downhill. “We anticipate a major conflict between farm and other sectors for water,” said Rajesh Krishnan, CEO of Thirunelli Agro Producer Co, which supports paddy farmers in Wayanad across 200 acres. “This is not just an intra-sector crisis, a conflict between farmers for water, but between sectors, including tourism and construction,” he said.

Dr Suma said government estimates put the number of tourism facilities in Wayanad, including resorts and homestays, at 700 in 2022. “This would now be over 1,000, considering unregistered properties. And swimming pools have become mandatory, even in resorts with just 4-5 huts,” she said, pointing out the huge waste of water. There is no immediate solution to the crisis. “Perhaps, we can impose a higher tax on water consumption by resorts and homestays, going by the polluter pays principle,” Dr Suma said. But that would not be a permanent solution, as resorts would merely pass on the increased cost to their customers.

Jose Dominic, a tourism sector veteran, however, does not think the industry is the villain of the piece. “Tourism’s consumption of water is immaterial as far as irrigation is concerned. It’s completely irrelevant if you look at water use per capita,” he said. Jose, a pioneer in responsible and sustainable tourism in Kerala, said Wayanad and the state have enough water, and there’s no room for fear.

“I would say urban consumption is a bigger threat. Ideally, all the water used for tourism can be reused for agriculture,” he said, citing the example of Israel. “In Israel, wastewater from cities is converted for use in the farm sector. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem treat wastewater after human consumption and transfer it to farmers for irrigation,” he added.

