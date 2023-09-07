Work on single school database to begin this month

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the state’s Sampoorna school management software, that presently has data pertaining to Classes 1 to 10, will also have access to data related to Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary sections as well.

A top official of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), that provides technical support for the Sampoorna portal of the general education department, has confirmed to TNIE that the data integration process will begin this month. The inordinate delay in collating and submitting comprehensive school-related data sought by the Centre had once again brought to the fore the need for a unified database for schools in the state.

Though an order was issued by the education department in 2017 for the integration of all school data from Class 1 to 12, it was kept on the back burner. The High Court also recently directed the state to maintain a unified database of schools in the state.

At present, the single window Plus-I admission portals of HSE and VHSE sections are relied upon for data purposes. According to the official, the admission portals will continue to be preliminary data entry points for HSE and VHSE. “The data will be ported to Sampoorna after the Plus-I admissions are completed and the process will begin this month,” the official said.

The director of general education had also written to schools affiliated to the central boards such as CBSE and Council for ICSE to provide the data pertaining to their institutions. “The process of collating the data from private, unaided schools is also under way,” said an official. He also explained that the delay in submission of school data to the Centre through Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) was primary because the data sought was more extensive and beyond the current fields available in Sampoorna or the respective HSE and VHSE admission portals.

UNIFIED SCHOOL DATABASE

Sampoorna school management software has details of Classes 1-10

Data from single window Plus-I admission portal relied upon for HSE, VHSE

Delay in submitting school data to the Centre exposed lack of data integration

Integration of the school data into a single database to begin this month

