Home States Kerala

Work on single school database to begin this month

The director of general education had also written to schools affiliated to the central boards such as CBSE and Council for ICSE to provide the data pertaining to their institutions.

Published: 07th September 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the state’s Sampoorna school management software, that presently has data pertaining to Classes 1 to 10, will also have access to data related to Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary sections as well. 

A top official of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), that provides technical support for the Sampoorna portal of the general education department, has confirmed to TNIE that the data integration process will begin this month. The inordinate delay in collating and submitting comprehensive school-related data sought by the Centre had once again brought to the fore the need for a unified database for schools in the state. 

Though an order was issued by the education department in 2017 for the integration of all school data from Class 1 to 12, it was kept on the back burner. The High Court also recently directed the state to maintain a unified database of schools in the state.

At present, the single window Plus-I admission portals of HSE and VHSE sections are relied upon for data purposes. According to the official, the admission portals will continue to be preliminary data entry points for HSE and VHSE. “The data will be ported to Sampoorna after the Plus-I admissions are completed and the process will begin this month,” the official said. 

The director of general education had also written to schools affiliated to the central boards such as CBSE and Council for ICSE to provide the data pertaining to their institutions. “The process of collating the data from private, unaided schools is also under way,” said an official. He also explained that the delay in submission of school data to the Centre through Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) was primary because the data sought was more extensive and beyond the current fields available in Sampoorna or the respective HSE and VHSE admission portals. 

UNIFIED SCHOOL DATABASE

  •  Sampoorna school management software has details of Classes 1-10
  •  Data from single window Plus-I admission portal relied upon for HSE, VHSE
  • Delay in submitting school data to the Centre exposed lack of data integration
  •  Integration of the school data into a single database to begin this month
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sampoorna school management software

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp