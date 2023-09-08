Central body grants nod to shift old Thrissur zoo inmates to Puthur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sanctioned the shifting of animals from the Thrissur zoo to the under-construction zoological park in Puthur, a joint statement by Forest Minister A K Saseendran and Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Thursday.

The zoo, named Thrissur Zoological Park, Wildlife Conservation and Research Centre, is coming up on 340 acres of land in Puthur and is the first designer zoo in the country.

It has been designed by international designer Jon Coe. Animals will be housed in spacious enclosures without compromising on safety at the new zoo.

The old zoo in Thrissur had lost CZA recognition owing to violations of certain standards in keeping the animals. This prompted the state government to establish a new zoo having international standards.

CZA nod in the pocket, the authorities concerned will now make plans to shift animals from Thrissur Zoo to Puthur in phases.

The old zoo has 322 animals from 48 species, including 279 mammals and 43 reptiles. Lack of space and an advanced veterinary hospital has affected its functioning.

However, the zoo, which is around a century old, continues to get visitors. It witnessed thousands of footfalls during the recent Onam festive season.

“Shifting of animals will be done in phases, beginning with aviaries. Once shifted, they will be kept under observation for a week at Puthur before being moved to main enclosures,” a forest official associated with Puthur zoo said.

