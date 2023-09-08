Home States Kerala

Finance department never opposed, AI cam project: Kerala government 

The government filed the counter affidavit in response to a petition filed by V D Satheesan and MLA Ramesh Chennithala seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged corruption in the project.

Published: 08th September 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the Finance Department has never remarked that the Artificial  Intelligence(AI) camera project should be rejected.

The administrative sanction and comprehensive sanction were issued by the Transport Department after getting concurrence from the Finance Department. 

The department has not objected to awarding the project to Keltron, it said. The project helped in reducing accidents,  fatalities, and injuries, which was the project’s primary objective. 

The government said the generation of revenue, even though a  secondary objective, is also being fulfilled.
The government filed the counter affidavit in response to a petition filed by Leader of Opposition  V D Satheesan and MLA Ramesh Chennithala seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the project.

