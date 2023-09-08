Hurt by leak of PM security plan, state intel ropes in new software

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the leak of sensitive information pertaining to the security details linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kerala last April, state intelligence has deployed a new software that can help identify officers who leak classified data a step the force’s top brass feels would help protect highly confidential information.

The software, called ‘SB’, developed by the technical intelligence wing of the state special branch, led by SP R Ilango, was rolled out on Thursday. Though the exact specifications are yet to be revealed, sources say it can assign different watermarks to documents sent to various intelligence officers.

The back end of the software will have added features meant to plug the leak of information, reliable sources said. “Watermarking is just the front end of the software. In the back end are other features that can’t be revealed. They are meant to ascertain the source of a leak,” they added. The software was developed in two months by a team comprising Ilango and another officer.

The software is compatible with email providers such as Gmail, a few social-media platforms, and the centralised Internal Administrative Processing System (iAPS), which is used by the department for administrative purposes.

Sources said the leak of the PM’s security plan and a few other similar occurrences had prompted the intelligence wing to look for digital ways to protect data.

The 49-page report prepared by then intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar was leaked to WhatsApp groups, causing embarrassment to the department. The report had details of the PM’s itinerary and names of officials who were assigned specific security tasks.

Sources said the report was not marked ‘confidential’ and was despatched via APS, which made it possible for anyone to access it.

