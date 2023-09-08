Home States Kerala

Kerala govt suspends IG Lakshman again in Monson Mavunkal case

The Crime Branch probing the case against Monson had earlier arrested Lakshman, who is listed as the fourth accused, and released him on bail as he was under anticipatory bail.

Inspector General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has suspended IG G Lakshman for the second time over his alleged involvement in the fraud involving conman Monson Mavunkal. The 1997-batch IPS officer, who is currently serving as IG Training, was reinstated this February after he was placed under suspension for about a year.

The Crime Branch probing the case against Monson had earlier arrested Lakshman, who is listed as the fourth accused, and released him on bail as he was under anticipatory bail. It was the arrest that paved for the fresh suspension. While moving his anticipatory bail, Lakshman's counsel had made controversial remarks against the Chief Minister's Officer. That act had also ruffled a few feathers in the government.

The current suspension was ordered after the State Police Chief informed the government that the complainant, Yakoob Purayil, had produced video evidence to prove the officer's involvement in the case. It was also reported that the involvement of the officer was further revealed during his interrogation by the Crime Branch.

The government order said the act of the officer, his arrest, and subsequent bail had brought disgrace to the force. The government also observed that the reports against the officer were serious in nature and prima facie amounted to official misconduct, abuse of official powers, and violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

The government will now have to set up a panel to investigate the officer to ascertain whether any disciplinary action ought to be taken against him.

The Crime Branch case is that Lakshman acted as a middleman between Monson and his clients, who wanted to purchase antique pieces from him. The sleuths had also reported that the IPS officer was aware of the deceptive schemes of Monson.

