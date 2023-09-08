Thamarassery land board finds14.39 acres excess land in MLA Anvar’s possession

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: At a hearing on excess land holdings, the authorised officer of the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board (TLB) identified approximately 14.39 acres of excess land in the possession of Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

The TLB, during the hearing based on this report on Thursday, granted the MLA an additional week to submit supporting documents to prove he does not possess any excess land. TLB authorities emphasised that this would be the final opportunity for the MLA to provide the necessary documents.

A TLB official said, “The conclusive hearing in this case is scheduled for this month, during which the matter of excess land will be resolved. Subsequently, a final report on the case will be submitted to the state land board, after which the revenue department will take action to attach any excess land if found.”

According to the officer’s report, the MLA currently holds a total of 27 acres of land, exceeding the legal limit of 12 acres, with eligibility for a relaxation of 61 cents. The remaining 14.39 acres are considered excess land, subject to potential attachment by the TLB.

The report alleges that the MLA engaged in manipulations to circumvent Section 83 of the KLR Act while establishing a partnership firm, PEEVEEAAR Entertainments, which is a significant allegation against the MLA.

K V Shaji, the state coordinator of the Vivaravakasa Koottayma, leading the legal battle against the MLA, contends that Anvar’s surplus land holdings exceed the acknowledged 15 acres.

