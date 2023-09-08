Three including a Doctor held in medical negligence case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Medical College police on Thursday arrested a doctor and two nurses for their alleged involvement in the botched surgery of K K Harshina at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The arrested are Dr Rameshan C K, 42, who is now working as an assistant professor of gynaecology at Manjeri MCH, and Rehana and Manju KG, two nurses at the Kozhikode MCH who performed the surgery on the Pantheerankavu native in 2017.

Their statements were recorded under the leadership of Medical College ACP K Sudersan and were released on bail. The trio is accused of leaving a pair of forceps in Harshina’s abdomen when she underwent a C-Section at the Kozhikode MCH on November 30, 2017.

There are a total of four accused in the case and police had issued notices to all of them to appear before the ACP for interrogation. However, the second accused Dr M Shahana, 32, who is now working as a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam, appeared before the Kottayam police citing inconvenience in travelling to Kozhikode.

Harshina is set to restart her protest demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh. She will hold a strike in front of the Secretariat on September 13.

