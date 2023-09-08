Two-week extension of tenure takes KL's OSD for external cooperation Venu Rajamony by surprise

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a surprising move, the government has extended the tenure of Venu Rajamony, its Officer on Special Duty (external cooperation), by just two weeks.

A September 5 order from the General Administration Department said Venu’s tenure will end on September 16.

“The government is pleased to extend the tenure of Venu Rajamony on the same terms and conditions of his current appointment on a part-time basis, up to September 30,” said the order. Venu was among those surprised by the order. “I saw the order. I am not sure what the government intends. I am awaiting clarification from the government. I don’t know the reason behind the decision,” he told TNIE.

P Sasi, political secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, told TNIE that the government has not terminated Venu’s tenure.

“We have extended it by two weeks. This doesn’t mean the government has decided to terminate his services. This is the decision at the moment,” he said. Sources close to the government hinted Venu may be given a new post.

Venu’s appointment as the OSD on September 15, 2021, by the second Pinarayi government, had taken many by surprise, owing to his affiliation with Kerala Students Union in his student days. However, Pinarayi, who was seeking opportunities to attract foreign investment and collaboration with foreign companies, saw potential in Venu who had served in many countries as ambassador.

His tenure was earlier extended by a year on September 17, 2022. He was tasked with liaisoning with the Ministry of External Affairs and foreign missions in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai in addition to diplomatic missions abroad.

