Two women killed in suspected LPG cylinder blast; man detained

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two women died allegedly after an LPG cylinder burst in their house at Neelamalakunnu on Thrangali road in Kavalapara near Shoranur on Thursday.

Padmini, 72, and her sister Thankam, 71, of Mudinjarethil house are the deceased. Though no one else was in the house, the police have taken into custody a man who was seen fleeing the place.

The sisters stayed in separate houses located a few metres apart. Residents found the bodies near the front door of Thankam’s house. Following an alert, firefighters from Shoranur station reached the spot and doused the flames. It was found that one of the two cylinders kept in the kitchen had caught fire and burst.

The houses were located in an isolated place and the sisters always kept to themselves, the residents said.

The residents said they saw a person running out of the house after the fire broke out.

They detained and questioned him. The native of Pattaya near Vallapuzha, who suffered burn injuries and had bloodstains on his body, said he had gone to visit the sisters to collect the money they owed him. He said when he neared the house, he heard women screaming and smoke billowing from the house. He claimed that he rushed to the house to help the women put out the fire. Asked why his shirt was torn, the man said it happened during the rescue operation.

The Shoranur police have taken him into custody and are questioning him. District Police Chief R Anand, Assistant SP Yogesh Mandayya, and Shoranur DySP P C Haridas visited the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad were pressed into service.

INJURIES ON BODIES

Besides the burns, the women’s bodies also have injury marks. Bloodstains were found on the house’s walls and floor. The bodies have been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

PALAKKAD: Two women died allegedly after an LPG cylinder burst in their house at Neelamalakunnu on Thrangali road in Kavalapara near Shoranur on Thursday. Padmini, 72, and her sister Thankam, 71, of Mudinjarethil house are the deceased. Though no one else was in the house, the police have taken into custody a man who was seen fleeing the place. The sisters stayed in separate houses located a few metres apart. Residents found the bodies near the front door of Thankam’s house. Following an alert, firefighters from Shoranur station reached the spot and doused the flames. It was found that one of the two cylinders kept in the kitchen had caught fire and burst. The houses were located in an isolated place and the sisters always kept to themselves, the residents said. The residents said they saw a person running out of the house after the fire broke out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They detained and questioned him. The native of Pattaya near Vallapuzha, who suffered burn injuries and had bloodstains on his body, said he had gone to visit the sisters to collect the money they owed him. He said when he neared the house, he heard women screaming and smoke billowing from the house. He claimed that he rushed to the house to help the women put out the fire. Asked why his shirt was torn, the man said it happened during the rescue operation. The Shoranur police have taken him into custody and are questioning him. District Police Chief R Anand, Assistant SP Yogesh Mandayya, and Shoranur DySP P C Haridas visited the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad were pressed into service. INJURIES ON BODIES Besides the burns, the women’s bodies also have injury marks. Bloodstains were found on the house’s walls and floor. The bodies have been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.