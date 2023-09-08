‘Withdraw case against GROW Vasu’: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has penned a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to withdraw the case against nonagenarian human rights activist Grow Vasu.

In a strong rebuke to both the CM and his police force, Satheesan called for immediate action to secure Vasu’s release on bail, along with the provision of legal assistance.

Satheesan highlighted the distressing treatment meted out to Vasu by the police. “I observed the photographs in newspapers depicting Vasu, where the police were attempting to prevent him from speaking to the media by covering his mouth.

Shockingly, your police were forcefully restraining the hands of Grow Vasu, a 94-year-old human rights activist, to prevent him from raising slogans. It was disheartening to witness the same police officers attempting to conceal his face using their hats,” wrote Satheesan.

He also questioned the rationale behind targeting Vasu.

