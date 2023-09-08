Home States Kerala

Yellow alert for nine Kerala districts 

Published: 08th September 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to experience widespread rainfall, with isolated areas expected to receive heavy rainfall until September 11 due to a cyclonic circulation over Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for nine districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Kottayam - on Friday.

This weather pattern is likely to persist in these districts on Saturday as well. Additionally, IMD has issued orange alerts, indicating very heavy rainfall, for Wayanad and Kozhikode on Thursday. Weather experts have expressed concern about the situation in the high-altitude regions. 

The IMD has also cautioned that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 Kmph are expected at one or two places in the state until September 11. 

