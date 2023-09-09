Karuvannur bank scandal: Probe reveals involvement of high-profile politicians

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam is taking on larger dimensions, with the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation uncovering the involvement of high-profile politicians and police officers.

According to the ED report filed during the court appearance of P Satheeshkumar from Kolazhy and Kiran P P from Perinjanam before the PMLA court in Kochi on Friday, the prime accused, Satheeshkumar, was found to be managing funds for a range of influential individuals, including a sitting MLA.

Both Satheeshkumar and Kiran have been remanded to judicial custody until September 18. ED Special Prosecutor M J Santhosh disclosed that the ED had obtained a voice clip from Satheeshkumar’s mobile phone containing a conversation regarding financial transactions with an ex-MP. However, the identity of the ex-MP was not disclosed either in court or in the report.

The ED report stated that they had taken the statement of an individual named Jijor from Thrissur, who had worked as a collection agent for Satheeshkumar in conducting illegal money laundering operations. The report mentioned, “He stated that Satheeshkumar is the benami of high-profile politicians, including a sitting MLA of Kerala, an ex-MP, and high-ranked police officers, and is managing the funds of these high-profile individuals.”

ED further revealed that Satheeshkumar had received substantial sums of Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore in cash at the Karuvanur bank. It was discovered that Satheeshkumar was operating an illicit lending company with a business volume of approximately Rs 500 crore. Defaulters were reportedly intimidated by his associates, and certain acts were allegedly facilitated by CPM leaders, including Vadakkancherry panchayat president Aravindakshan and Madhu, a counsellor of Vadakkancherry municipality.

The ED report noted, “During the search, the mobile phones of Satheeshkumar were seized, and a working copy of the same was made by a forensic expert, revealing call recordings that depicted his interactions with high-profile politicians.” When played the recording, He acknowledged that the voice was his and that the conversation was with an individual named Rajesh. The ED suspects that this Rajesh is a politician. and is actively working to ascertain his identity.

