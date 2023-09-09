Kerala HC orders immediate CBI inquiry into Tanur custodial death case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued a directive ordering immediate transfer of the Tanur custodial death case, involving Kerala police officers, to the CBI. The case revolves around the death of Thamir Jifri, who suffered fatal injuries while in police custody allegedly at the hands of the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) members. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued this order in response to a petition filed by Haris P M, the elder brother of the deceased, urgently seeking CBI intervention.

The public prosecutor informed the court that on August 10, the government had already issued an order entrusting the investigation to the CBI. In light of the gravity of the case, the single judge emphasised, “Considering the seriousness of the case, I think that the CBI should immediately take up the matter and investigate the case as per the law.” Additionally, the court mandated that the crime branch must hand over the entire case diary and all related records to the CBI within one week.

During the hearing, the CBI’s counsel raised concerns about finding accommodation for its officers and the lack of vehicle facilities in Malappuram. In response, the court directed the state police chief to make all necessary arrangements, including providing accommodation and vehicles, to ensure the CBI’s investigative process proceeds smoothly.

The petitioner highlighted that although the state government had issued a notification transferring the case’s investigation to the CBI, the CBI had not yet initiated the probe.

Simultaneously, the DySP crime branch was unlawfully continuing the investigation at the behest of the District Police Chief, Malappuram.

This continued investigation appeared to be an attempt to manipulate the legal process, potentially to destroy evidence and protect DANSAF members. The petitioner argued that police conducting an investigation into the murder would be futile, as both the culprits and witnesses are police officers themselves.

