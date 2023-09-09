Home States Kerala

Tanur custody death: Action council raises concerns over chemical test done to find drug dosage

The police department had initially attributed the death of Thamir to a drug overdose. However, the post-mortem report revealed that custodial assault also played a role in his death.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death, Police torture

Image used for representational purpose. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Thamir Jifri Action Council, dedicated to pursuing justice for Thamir, has expressed concerns regarding the conduct of chemical examinations to determine the drug dosage in the victim’s body. Establishing the drug dosage is crucial in determining the cause of Thamir’s death. However, reports indicate that the chemical analysis has failed to ascertain the same. 

The police department had initially attributed the death of Thamir, a native of A R Nagar panchayat, to a drug overdose. However, the post-mortem report revealed that custodial assault also played a role in his death. Following this, Thamir’s family members and action council staged protests and the state crime branch team levied murder charges against four members of DANSAF for physically assaulting Thamir. 

“The chemical examination should ideally reveal the drug dosage within Thamir’s system. However, it has been reported that the examination could not determine the drug dosage accurately. This has raised doubts about the claims that the drug dosage was the primary cause of Thamir’s death,” said Basheer Mamburam, joint convener of the action council.

It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recovered from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. “Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a comprehensive investigation is needed to uncover how these drug packets ended up inside his body. All the evidence points to the primary cause of Thamir’s death being the physical assault he endured,” Basheer added. 

The crime branch officials who are investigating the case did not respond to the questions related to the chemical examination.

Meanwhile, the action council and Thamir’s relatives welcomed the High Court directive to the state government to facilitate the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) immediately. “The HC order brings hope that the CBI will uncover the genuine cause of Thamir’s death,” Basheer said. 
The action council is planning to organise a protest meeting in the district later this month.

‘DETAILED PROBE NEEDED’
It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recove-red from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a detailed probe is needed, said the action council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thamir Jifri Action Council Tanur custodial death case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp