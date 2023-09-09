Tanur custody death: Action council raises concerns over chemical test done to find drug dosage

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Thamir Jifri Action Council, dedicated to pursuing justice for Thamir, has expressed concerns regarding the conduct of chemical examinations to determine the drug dosage in the victim’s body. Establishing the drug dosage is crucial in determining the cause of Thamir’s death. However, reports indicate that the chemical analysis has failed to ascertain the same.

The police department had initially attributed the death of Thamir, a native of A R Nagar panchayat, to a drug overdose. However, the post-mortem report revealed that custodial assault also played a role in his death. Following this, Thamir’s family members and action council staged protests and the state crime branch team levied murder charges against four members of DANSAF for physically assaulting Thamir.

“The chemical examination should ideally reveal the drug dosage within Thamir’s system. However, it has been reported that the examination could not determine the drug dosage accurately. This has raised doubts about the claims that the drug dosage was the primary cause of Thamir’s death,” said Basheer Mamburam, joint convener of the action council.

It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recovered from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. “Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a comprehensive investigation is needed to uncover how these drug packets ended up inside his body. All the evidence points to the primary cause of Thamir’s death being the physical assault he endured,” Basheer added.

The crime branch officials who are investigating the case did not respond to the questions related to the chemical examination.

Meanwhile, the action council and Thamir’s relatives welcomed the High Court directive to the state government to facilitate the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) immediately. “The HC order brings hope that the CBI will uncover the genuine cause of Thamir’s death,” Basheer said.

The action council is planning to organise a protest meeting in the district later this month.

‘DETAILED PROBE NEEDED’

It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recove-red from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a detailed probe is needed, said the action council.

MALAPPURAM: Thamir Jifri Action Council, dedicated to pursuing justice for Thamir, has expressed concerns regarding the conduct of chemical examinations to determine the drug dosage in the victim’s body. Establishing the drug dosage is crucial in determining the cause of Thamir’s death. However, reports indicate that the chemical analysis has failed to ascertain the same. The police department had initially attributed the death of Thamir, a native of A R Nagar panchayat, to a drug overdose. However, the post-mortem report revealed that custodial assault also played a role in his death. Following this, Thamir’s family members and action council staged protests and the state crime branch team levied murder charges against four members of DANSAF for physically assaulting Thamir. “The chemical examination should ideally reveal the drug dosage within Thamir’s system. However, it has been reported that the examination could not determine the drug dosage accurately. This has raised doubts about the claims that the drug dosage was the primary cause of Thamir’s death,” said Basheer Mamburam, joint convener of the action council.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recovered from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. “Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a comprehensive investigation is needed to uncover how these drug packets ended up inside his body. All the evidence points to the primary cause of Thamir’s death being the physical assault he endured,” Basheer added. The crime branch officials who are investigating the case did not respond to the questions related to the chemical examination. Meanwhile, the action council and Thamir’s relatives welcomed the High Court directive to the state government to facilitate the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) immediately. “The HC order brings hope that the CBI will uncover the genuine cause of Thamir’s death,” Basheer said. The action council is planning to organise a protest meeting in the district later this month. ‘DETAILED PROBE NEEDED’ It has come to light that two packets of MDMA were recove-red from Thamir’s body, with the police report suggesting that Thamir had ingested these packets. Given the unlikely scenario of Thamir swallowing the packets, a detailed probe is needed, said the action council.