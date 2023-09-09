Three migrant labourers electrocuted in Kerala's Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Three migrant labourers were electrocuted while dismantling a wedding pandal at the house of BDJS leader Thushar Vellapally at Kanichukulangara on Friday. Mararikulam police said the incident occurred around 7pm when around 10 labourers were shifting a huge iron pipe ladder used for removing the scaffolding, from one place to another at the house.

“The ladder leaned over and hit the nearby 11KV electric line. Though they were shifted to a hospital, three of them died. Three others sustained severe burn injuries and are under treatment at the hospital,” police said.

The deceased are Kashi Ram and Adhiya, natives of Bihar, and Dhananjai of West Bengal. The injured have been identified as Jathulal, Anoop and Ajay. According to hospital authorities, the condition of the injured is serious.

The pandal was erected for the wedding function of Thushar’s daughter. The marriage reception was on September 3. The contract for construction of the pandal was given to a company in Kochi, the police said.

ALAPPUZHA: Three migrant labourers were electrocuted while dismantling a wedding pandal at the house of BDJS leader Thushar Vellapally at Kanichukulangara on Friday. Mararikulam police said the incident occurred around 7pm when around 10 labourers were shifting a huge iron pipe ladder used for removing the scaffolding, from one place to another at the house. “The ladder leaned over and hit the nearby 11KV electric line. Though they were shifted to a hospital, three of them died. Three others sustained severe burn injuries and are under treatment at the hospital,” police said. The deceased are Kashi Ram and Adhiya, natives of Bihar, and Dhananjai of West Bengal. The injured have been identified as Jathulal, Anoop and Ajay. According to hospital authorities, the condition of the injured is serious. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The pandal was erected for the wedding function of Thushar’s daughter. The marriage reception was on September 3. The contract for construction of the pandal was given to a company in Kochi, the police said.