Year-long road safety awareness programme in colleges across Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department, in collaboration with the NGO organisation First Aid, is preparing to launch a year-long road safety awareness programme in all the colleges across the state.

As part of this initiative, an all-Kerala tug-of-war competition for schoolchildren and an exhibition tug-of-war competition featuring teams comprising elected representatives, film stars, and Motor Vehicle Department officials will take place at Edappally St George High School on Saturday.

In the men’s tug-of-war category, AMMA’s team will compete against the Motor Vehicle Department officials, while in the women’s competition, teams led by MLA Uma Thomas and film star-producer Sandra Thomas will face off.

Additionally, a two-day state-level workshop is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at SCMS College of Karukutty as part of the PACE (Project for Accident-Free Campus Environment) project.

The project aims to promote a safe campus environment, discourage risky vehicle behaviour among youth, and foster responsible road culture. Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the programme officially on Sunday, named ‘Surarakshayanam Pace.’

Approximately 200 volunteers and teachers selected from 100 engineering colleges in the state, under Kerala Technical University, will participate in this training.

The transport minister will also inaugurate the extension centre of the Institute of Drivers Training and Research, a professional training institution under the department of motor vehicles. This centre is located at SCMS Institute for Road Safety and Transportation, Karukutty

