Boy’s death in Poovachal: Cops probing murder angle

The accident took place around 5 PM on August 30 near Pulinkode Devi temple at Poovachal. At the time of the accident, the accused was heavily drunk.

CCTV visual of the incident. (Photo | Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the death of a 15-year-old boy after being hit by a car at Poovachal near Kattakada, suspect that it was a hit-and-run case.

The deceased Adisekhar was a Class 10 student. The driver of the car, Priyaranjan,a native of Nalanchira, is absconding. The Kattakada police, who have registered an accident case, is likely to register a hit-and-run case. At present Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been slapped on the driver of the car that fatally knocked down the boy.

The accident took place around 5 PM on August 30 near Pulinkode Devi temple at Poovachal. At the time of the accident, the accused was heavily drunk. An accident case was registered. After verifying the CCTV footage, the police came to the conclusion that the accused may have hit the boy deliberately.

The police said the accused and the boy knew each other. The parents told the police that the accused nursed a grudge against the boy over a previous incident. However, the police did not confirm it.

