Gang attacks ornament unit owner in Thrissur, steals 3.2kg of gold

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a daring midnight heist, a gang attacked the owner and staff member of an ornament manufacturing unit and decamped with 3.2kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.8 crore in the heart of Thrissur city on Friday. The duo was walking towards the railway station, located just 500m from the unit when the six-member gang pounced on them at Kokkalai around 11 PM.

“We have customers in Kanyakumari and our managing partner Prasad takes the ornaments to them personally. Our staffer Rony accompanies him. On Friday night, they walking to the railway station with a bag full of ornaments when the gang ambushed them from behind a building. They carried iron rods. Within seconds they snatched the bag from Prasad and Rony who fell to the ground. Before the two could realise what was happening the gang escaped on bikes parked on the roadside,” said DD Chains co-managing partner Joseph.

The firm functions at Dee Pee Plaza in Kokkalai and manufactures gold ornaments for jewellery groups. “We take the ornaments to Kanyakumari once a week and sell them to shops. These shops place orders based on the models and we deliver the products every week,” said Joseph.

Thrissur East police collected CCTV visuals from shops in the vicinity and have launched a search for the gang. Officers suspect that the gang had knowledge of gold being moved and had plotted the heist.

They have also collected details of staff and former staff members of the firm. Joseph said the company has migrant workers and native artisans on its rolls. Police are also tracking the call details of staff members. Thrissur ACP T V Sajeev said a team has been formed to investigate the case. He said they haven’t received many leads on the gang, whose members are being tracked based on CCTV visuals. Police have also collected some evidence from the spot.

