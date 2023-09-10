House visits, awareness planned to rein in drug mafia in Thamarassery

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Stung by the attack perpetrated by members of a drug peddling gang at Ambalamukku in Thamarassery in Kozhikode on September 4, residents and the local mahallu committee have decided to take a strong stand against the drug mafia The Vezhuppur Hidayathul Islam Mahallu Committee has prepared an action plan to keep in check the drug mafia operating in and around Thamarassery. Its members will visit over 600 homes under the ‘mahallu’ and spread awareness against drug abuse. They are also planning to monitor those already involved in NDPS cases and dismiss their membership should they continue with their illegal actions.

“When the drug mafia attacked the house of Mansoor Koorimunda and charged at police officials in Ambalamukku on the night of September 4, none in the locality wished to speak to the police out of fear. However, the committee has now formed the action plan to keep the drug mafia in check and ensure a life free of fear for the residents,” said committee member K V Muhammed.

He said they have decided to form cluster committees having nine families each. “The committee members will visit houses under them and spread awareness against drug abuse. They will also encourage people to come forward with complaints of any drug-related issue in the locality. A squad comprising youths will be formed to coordinate activities among their peers,” Muhammed said. He said the committee will also monitor people already involved in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “If these persons continue the use and sale of drugs, the mahallu committee will dismiss their membership,” said

The police have so far arrested eight persons, including the main accused Ayub Muhammad Kudikkulummaram, in connection with the attack. Ayub and other gang members have been operating the drug trade in the area for over one and a half years. The residents never questioned him out of fear. The gang attacked Mansoor’s house on September 4 after he installed CCTV cameras to ensure his family’s safety following a rise in the number of people coming to the area to buy drugs from Ayub. The gang pelted stones at the house and even attacked the police personnel who had reached the spot following an alert from the residents.

Mansoor said he had complained to the police and panchayat authorities about frequent visits by strangers to the neighbourhood and the sale of drugs. However, he alleged that the authorities took no major action besides warning Ayub.

The Thamarassery excise inspector Shaji, during a recent meeting of Jana Jagratha Samithi, said the Thamarassery police did not take action though he filed a complaint after Ayub broke into to the excise office in 2022 and threatened officials to inspect his house.

KOZHIKODE: Stung by the attack perpetrated by members of a drug peddling gang at Ambalamukku in Thamarassery in Kozhikode on September 4, residents and the local mahallu committee have decided to take a strong stand against the drug mafia The Vezhuppur Hidayathul Islam Mahallu Committee has prepared an action plan to keep in check the drug mafia operating in and around Thamarassery. Its members will visit over 600 homes under the ‘mahallu’ and spread awareness against drug abuse. They are also planning to monitor those already involved in NDPS cases and dismiss their membership should they continue with their illegal actions. “When the drug mafia attacked the house of Mansoor Koorimunda and charged at police officials in Ambalamukku on the night of September 4, none in the locality wished to speak to the police out of fear. However, the committee has now formed the action plan to keep the drug mafia in check and ensure a life free of fear for the residents,” said committee member K V Muhammed. He said they have decided to form cluster committees having nine families each. “The committee members will visit houses under them and spread awareness against drug abuse. They will also encourage people to come forward with complaints of any drug-related issue in the locality. A squad comprising youths will be formed to coordinate activities among their peers,” Muhammed said. He said the committee will also monitor people already involved in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “If these persons continue the use and sale of drugs, the mahallu committee will dismiss their membership,” said googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police have so far arrested eight persons, including the main accused Ayub Muhammad Kudikkulummaram, in connection with the attack. Ayub and other gang members have been operating the drug trade in the area for over one and a half years. The residents never questioned him out of fear. The gang attacked Mansoor’s house on September 4 after he installed CCTV cameras to ensure his family’s safety following a rise in the number of people coming to the area to buy drugs from Ayub. The gang pelted stones at the house and even attacked the police personnel who had reached the spot following an alert from the residents. Mansoor said he had complained to the police and panchayat authorities about frequent visits by strangers to the neighbourhood and the sale of drugs. However, he alleged that the authorities took no major action besides warning Ayub. The Thamarassery excise inspector Shaji, during a recent meeting of Jana Jagratha Samithi, said the Thamarassery police did not take action though he filed a complaint after Ayub broke into to the excise office in 2022 and threatened officials to inspect his house.