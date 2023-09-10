Karuvannur Bank scam: Anil Akkara raises allegations against P K Biju

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Congress leader Anil Akkara has alleged that CPM leader P K Biju was involved in the Karuvannur Bank scam. Anil alleged that in the report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the High Court, it was mentioned that accused Satheesh Kumar and P P Kiran acted as benamis in many financial transactions for a former MP.

Anil alleged that Satheesh Kumar, who acted as benami in many financial transactions of businessmen and political leaders, also acted as a mentor for Biju.

He said that Biju who had his MP office in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district during his first term shifted his office to a bungalow in Wadakkanchery during his second term, which itself was suspicious.

“It was Wadakkanchery councillor Aravindhakshan who made all arrangements for Biju to shift to a new house and Satheesh Kumar also helped him,” said Anil.

ED had mentioned Satheesh as MLA A C Moideen’s benami and alleged that crores of rupees were swindled from Karuvannur Bank through fraudulent loans.

