Prez election: Maldivian nationals in India cast votes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Maldives held a crucial Presidential election that could well make ripples over the geopolitical landscape, Maldivian nationals in India cast their votes from the state capital on Saturday. Arrangements for voting were made at the office of the Consulate General of the Republic of Maldives at Kumarapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Of the total 417 people registered to cast votes in India, 277 turned up recording a polling percentage of about 65 per cent. The voting that began at 8.30 AM was over by 4.30 PM. The counting too would be carried out at the Consulate office here.

There are many Maldivian citizens in the state, with most of them staying here on long-term visa. “Many of us have come here for long-term treatment and for our children’s education. Maldivian nationals living in other parts of the country, including Kochi and Bengaluru have come here to cast their votes,” said Mohammed, one of the voters.

As many as eight candidates including incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih are contesting. The election is being perceived widely as a referendum on which country - India or China - will wield more influence on Maldives. Mohamed Solih, considered to be a leader with a pro-India stance, is facing a stiff fight from Mohamed Muiz.

