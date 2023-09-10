Second phase of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 campaign to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0, a campaign launched to vaccinate kids and pregnant women across the state, will begin on Monday. The campaign aims to vaccinate those children and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated.

According to the district medical officer in charge, Ernakulam, Dr K K Asha, the first phase of the campaign held in August was a success. “We need to create more awareness among the public about the benefits of vaccination. Several people are resistant to taking vaccines,” said Dr Asha. She said that the drive will be held at all 597 centres in the district.

In the first phase, many children received vaccine shots. “100% of children below five years were administered vaccine in the first phase. We were also able to reach out to people in areas where immunisation drives have not been conducted yet,” she said.

The target in the first phase was 4,721 children below five years and 1,632 pregnant women. A total of 5,055 children and 1,596 pregnant women were vaccinated in the first phase.

