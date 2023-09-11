Assembly to reconvene today, to discuss three bills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Legislative Assembly reconvenes for a four-day session on Monday, the Opposition enters with newfound confidence following their resounding victory in the Puthupally by-election. Meanwhile, the ruling front is expected to assume a defensive posture due to one of their legislators, A C Moideen, is scheduled to appear before Enforcement Directorate officials in Kochi regarding the Karuvannur bank fraud case.

Additionally, Puthupally legislator-designate Chandy Oommen is set to take his oath at 10 AM. The UDF is poised to raise questions about the LDF government’s potential involvement in falsely implicating Oommen Chandy in the sexual harassment case related to the solar scam. The ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned on August 10 following the announcement of the Puthupally by-election. During the session on August 10, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised concerns over monthly instalments involving the chief minister and his daughter in the assembly.

If the Opposition chooses to raise this controversy against the CM during the session, it is likely to lead to heated debates. The UDF has previously accused the CM of remaining silent on various issues.

Meanwhile, the agenda for Monday includes the discussion of three bills: The Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and the Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Amendment Bill, 2023; The Kerala Motor Transport Workers’ Payment of Fair Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and The Kerala Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023.”

