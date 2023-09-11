Bring to book those who plotted against Oommen Chandy: Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the resumption of the assembly session, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has urged that those who conspired against former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the solar case be brought to book. He warned that justice would catch up with them. His remarks came amid reports that the CBI has filed a report before the court detailing a plot to trap Chandy in the solar scam and KC(B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar’s alleged role in it.

The UDF is contemplating taking up the CBI report in the assembly on Monday, it is reliably learnt. The report will also be in the Congress leadership meeting scheduled at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday. In a veiled attack against Ganesh, the Congress leadership recalled how they had warned of a conspiracy being hatched against Chandy. Satheesan maintained that the CBI report is nothing but a befitting reply to those touts and cheaters who had the blessings of the CPM leadership.

“The CBI report shows the CPM leadership will stoop to any level for political gain. The LDF front is no different. The fraudster was summoned and made to write her complaint. The CM followed this up by ordering a CBI probe. The CM also cannot escape his role in the conspiracy,” said Satheesan. Unleashing a tirade against the CPM leadership, Satheesan alleged that the conspiracy hatched against Oommen Chandy was one of the vilest and most demeaning ever.

He added that Chandy will live on in the hearts of the people. Puthuppally legislator-designate Chandy Oommen told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that he was certain that the truth would prevail one day. Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan said very soon it would be known whether Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the conspiracy or not.

“The woman could meet the CM within three days of him taking office. It was evident then that this is part of a conspiracy to ensure that Oommen Chandy did not return to power. Pinarayi is suffering for what he did to Oommen Chandy,” said Muraleedharan.

While senior leaders did not name Ganesh, Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil and general secretary Rahul Mamkoottathil did not shy away from pointing their fingers at him. In a Facebook post, Rahul said Ganesh has Oommen Chandy’s “generosity” to thank for his public life. Senior Congress MP Benny Behanan also referred to Ganesh, saying that the CBI findings have dealt a severe blow to the conspirators.

