Chennithala to meet reporters today

Chennithala was upset about not getting a berth in the 39-member Congress Working Committee, to which he was named a permanent invitee.

Published: 11th September 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. (Photo | Express)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has decided to react to being sidelined by the Congress Working Committee. He is scheduled to meet reporters at his Vazhuthacaud home at 9 AM on Monday -- before the reconvened assembly’s morning session.  

Contrary to earlier reports, however, it’s reliably learnt that Chennithala will not be leaving for New Delhi later this week. Chennithala was upset about not getting a berth in the 39-member CWC, to which he was named a permanent invitee.

Chennithala had then said that he would bare his mind after the Puthuppally by-election. But he decided not to speak against the leadership after his aides insisted that he should bare his mind only in party forums. A  party source close to Chennithala told TNIE that the AICC leadership had apparently sent an emissary to appease him.

 “A leader of Chennithala’s stature cannot be sidelined. His grievances will be addressed soon,” said a party source. But it is not clear whether Chennithala will get a lucrative post before the first sitting of the newly constituted CWC is scheduled to meet on September 16-17 in Telangana.

