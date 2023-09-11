ED begins interrogation of former Kerala minister Moideen in Karuvannur Bank loan scam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect in the multi-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam has begun questioning former minister and CPM MLA AC Moideen on Monday.

Moideen reached the ED office in Kochi at 9:30 a.m. after receiving a notice for the third time.

Earlier, he skipped the interrogation twice citing various engagements. Moideen was also asked to produce Income Tax filing receipts for the past ten years. Moideen is being questioned by ED Assistant Director SG Kavitkar and three other officials. Responding to questions from reporters, Moideen said- "I came here following the notice sent by ED. I am not here for a visit," he said.

ED stumbled upon the alleged links of Moideen in the scam after recording the statements of several witnesses, mostly account holders and employees of Karuvannur Bank. The ED received statements that some loans were released in the name of some benami account holders following the directions of Moideen. Similarly, ED also received crucial evidence against Moideen of having a close connection with the prime accused and private money lender Satheeshkumar P of Kolazhy in Thrissur.

According to ED sources, its officers received a phone recording from Satheeshkumar's mobile phone in which he was speaking to a person named Rajesh. In the conversation, Satheeskumar reveals his links with political leaders and financial deals with them. Also, ED recorded the statement of a Thrissur native Jijor who was a former collection agent working for Satheeshkumar and his private money lending firm. Jijor, in his statement, told the ED that Satheeshkumar managed the funds of high-profile personalities including an MLA, ex-MP, and top police officials.

The case pertains to illegally granting loans to benamis who were not members of Karuvannur Bank and without any mortgage papers. ED assessment is that money sanctioned as loans to benamis went to Satheeshkumar for his illegal money-lending activities. Similarly, documents of people who defaulted payments with Satheeskumar's firm were also used to take loans from Karuvannur Bank.

