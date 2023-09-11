Home States Kerala

Kerala HC stops RSS mass drills, weapons training on Sarkara Devi temple premises

The direction came while disposing of a plea filed by two devotees seeking an order to prevent "illegal use and unauthorised occupancy" of the temple premises by the RSS and its members.

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the premises of Sarkara Devi Temple in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, could not be used for holding mass drills or weaponry training by devotees or a group of people. The order was issued on a petition filed by devotees against such drills and training allegedly conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the temple premises. 

The plea said circulars issued by temple authorities to prevent unauthorised use of the temple and its premises were not implemented strictly. The HC ordered the devaswom commissioner to ensure their implementation and told the Chirayinkeezhu SHO to provide necessary assistance for the same.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Anil K Narendran said no mass drill or weaponry practice shall be permitted on the premises of the temple, which is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). It said TDB has to manage the temple’s affairs and arrange for the conduct of daily worship and ceremonies.

Allegations of inconvenience baseless, HC told

The Chirayinkeezhu SHO said a police inquiry found the petitioners’ allegations were true, following which notice was served on the persons concerned directing them to stop the mass drill. 
Meanwhile, Vimal of Chirayinkeezhu, a respondent, informed the court that the RSS shakha was not conducting mass drills or weaponry training on the temple’s premises from 5 PM to 12:30 AM. Hence, the allegations that the activities were causing inconvenience to devotees and that, those taking part in the activities were using tobacco products on the temple premises, thereby affecting the divinity of the sanctum sanctorum, were baseless, he said.

