Kerala teen’s death a cold-blooded murder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All he did was question a distant relative’s act of urinating near a temple. For this, Class 10 student Adishekhar, 15, was fatally mowed down at Poovachal near Kattakkada on August 30. The police said Priyaranjan, who was driving the electric car, nursed a grudge against Adishekhar ever since the teen questioned his act, and decided to kill him a few days later.

Though their initial assessment was that negligent driving led to Adishekhar’s death, the police, after perusing CCTV camera footage from the area, said it was a cold-blooded murder. The visuals showed Priyaranjan deliberately knocking down Adishekhar and running him over with the car. He has been booked for murder.

“As per a witness, Adishekhar had asked Priyaranjan not to urinate near a temple a few days before the incident. Peeved, Priyaranjan ran the boy over with his car,” Kattakkada DySP N Shibu said. He said the teen’s family, too, had doubts over his death. The police have launched a manhunt for Priyaranjan, who works in a Gulf country and was here for Onam.

“The calls made by Priyaranjan following the incident and the fact that he is absconding confirmed our doubts,” Shibu said. Shibu said Adishekhar had taken exception to Priyaranjan’s action as the teen nurtured a strong bond with the temple. “An elderly woman witnessed their exchange. We have recorded her statement,” he said.

Police officials questioning kin of accused

As per CCTV visuals, Adishekhar was riding a bicycle with a friend in front of his house on August 30 when Priyaranjan sped towards him in the car, knocked him down and ran him over. The teen died by the time he was taken to the hospital.

One of the boy’s relatives alleged that Priyaranjan even parked his car on the road to obstruct people who were taking Adishekhar to the hospital. He later abandoned the car near Peyad. “We have launched a manhunt for Priyaranjan.

He has no criminal cases against him within our sub-divisions. However, we are checking in other sub-divisions,” Kattakkada DySP N Shibu said. The police are questioning the relatives of the accused and said they hope to nab Priyaranjan soon.

