Monson Mavunkal case: ED's seven-hour interrogation of state Congress chief K Sudhakaran ends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering case involving conman Monson Mavunakal interrogated Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Monday for seven hours. It was the second time Sudhakaran appeared before the ED for questioning.

Before reaching the ED office, Sudhakaran said that he had submitted all documents before the investigation officer. “There is no evidence against me. I have submitted all the documents that were sought by ED officials. If they want any further documents, I am ready to submit them. I will cooperate with the investigation,” he said and added that he was innocent.

Sudhakaran reached the ED office in Kochi around 11 AM. The interrogation continued till evening. Last month, ED questioned Sudhakaran for over 10 hours. After which he was asked again to appear on August 27. However, due to campaigning work as part of the Puthuppally byelection, Sudhakaran sought more time and promised to appear after the poll.

Sudhakaran is a co-accused in the cheating case linked to Monson Mavunkal that is being probed by the crime branch. He was arrested last month and released after the Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail. The allegation against Sudhakaran is that he received Rs 20 lakh from Monson.

Monson allegedly cheated six businessmen for over Rs 10 crore stating that his fund transfers are being held up by the Union government due to legal issues. He claimed that he owned a fund of Rs 2.62 lakh crore and showed false bank account statements to complainants to convince them.

