Home States Kerala

Riding bypoll wave, UDF to rock government boat again

UDF convenor M M Hassan said that the Puthupally by-election verdict shows that voters are fed up with the corruption and nepotism of the state government.

Published: 11th September 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M M Hassan

UDF convenor M M Hassan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With neither the chief minister nor the CPM leadership admitting that the Puthuppally by-election debacle was a result of the LDF government’s “anti-people policies”, it is up to the Opposition to make this evidently clear, UDF convenor M M Hassan said, adding the front will up the ante in highlighting its shortcomings.    

Speaking to reporters, Hassan said a UDF meeting, scheduled at Cantonment House on Wednesday evening, will give shape to its future strategy. The UDF leadership had called off its protests against the LDF government following the announcement of the Puthuppally by-election. 

The impressive bypoll victory has further spurred the Opposition leadership to intensify the agitation, which would be taken up at the UDF meeting. Hassan said the election verdict shows that voters are fed up with the corruption and nepotism of the state government.

He added that the state government will be held to account over a plethora of issues ranging from the AI camera scam, K-Fon and also monthly payout row involving the CM and his daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMLDF UDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp