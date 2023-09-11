Riding bypoll wave, UDF to rock government boat again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With neither the chief minister nor the CPM leadership admitting that the Puthuppally by-election debacle was a result of the LDF government’s “anti-people policies”, it is up to the Opposition to make this evidently clear, UDF convenor M M Hassan said, adding the front will up the ante in highlighting its shortcomings.

Speaking to reporters, Hassan said a UDF meeting, scheduled at Cantonment House on Wednesday evening, will give shape to its future strategy. The UDF leadership had called off its protests against the LDF government following the announcement of the Puthuppally by-election.

The impressive bypoll victory has further spurred the Opposition leadership to intensify the agitation, which would be taken up at the UDF meeting. Hassan said the election verdict shows that voters are fed up with the corruption and nepotism of the state government.

He added that the state government will be held to account over a plethora of issues ranging from the AI camera scam, K-Fon and also monthly payout row involving the CM and his daughter.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With neither the chief minister nor the CPM leadership admitting that the Puthuppally by-election debacle was a result of the LDF government’s “anti-people policies”, it is up to the Opposition to make this evidently clear, UDF convenor M M Hassan said, adding the front will up the ante in highlighting its shortcomings. Speaking to reporters, Hassan said a UDF meeting, scheduled at Cantonment House on Wednesday evening, will give shape to its future strategy. The UDF leadership had called off its protests against the LDF government following the announcement of the Puthuppally by-election. The impressive bypoll victory has further spurred the Opposition leadership to intensify the agitation, which would be taken up at the UDF meeting. Hassan said the election verdict shows that voters are fed up with the corruption and nepotism of the state government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that the state government will be held to account over a plethora of issues ranging from the AI camera scam, K-Fon and also monthly payout row involving the CM and his daughter.