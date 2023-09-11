Tigers on prowl leave Vandiperiyar in grip of fear

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Residents in Vandiperiyar are in a state of panic after multiple reports emerged warning them of the presence of tiger(s) in the area. On three occasions on Tuesday, passengers travelling on the national highway had alerted the authorities after glimpsing a big cat.

Forest officials, who combed the stretch, had confirmed on Wednesday that a tiger is indeed on the prowl near the 56th mile on Kottarakkara-Dindigul national highway. However, their search on Saturday failed to find any pug marks as evidence of the big cat’s presence.

Murinjapuzha Deputy Range Officer K Sunil told TNIE that although there is some distance between the national highway and the reserve forest, the aerial distance is only four kilometres. “The region comprises mainly of plantations, and wild animals like sambar deer are spotted here often. It is likely that the tiger strayed into the highway through the estates,” Sunil said.

Forest officials have ramped up patrols in the area, and local residents have been asked to inform them immediately should a tiger be spotted, the officer said, adding, “No incident of tiger attacking cattle or pet animals have been reported so far.”

The local residents said that although the Periyar Tiger Reserve lies close to the Vandiperiyar panchayat, they have not spotted a big cat in the region in years. “In Thankamala and Madupetty estates, which lie on the fringes of the forest, incidents of tiger attacking cattle are frequent. Now, the big cats have strayed onto the highway. Travelling at night time has become difficult,” a resident said.

Three weeks ago, a resident named Samwar Shaji spotted three tigers perched on a rock in the middle of the Periyar river that flows near his home in Plamood. One of the tigers, which encroached into the residential area, was later driven back to the forest under the leadership of the forest officials.

Now, in the wake of repeated sightings, residents are demanding that a solar fence be erected on the forest boundary to protect the lives of people and their livelihood.

