Attack on bus owner: CITU leader tenders apology in Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ajay K R, a CITU leader, who is facing a contempt case for attacking a bus owner in Thiruvarppu violating the court’s police protection order, tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court on Monday and requested to exonerate him from the case.

“I never had any intention whatsoever to commit any act of contempt,” he submitted before the court.

In the affidavit, Ajay stated that he is not an office-bearer of the union and is presently a member of the Thiruvarppu panchayat. The labour dispute that was the subject matter of the case was amicably settled through conciliation initiated by the district labour officer, and the bus service was resumed subsequently.

The court had issued a directive to provide police protection from any obstruction to the plying of the stage carriage vehicle owned by Raj Mohan, a Gulf returnee of Thiruvarppu. The issues started after Raj Mohan’s workers asked for a salary hike.

The CITU got involved in the protest later and stopped Raj Mohan’s buses from plying, despite the court’s order. He was also assaulted by the union members. Hence, the court initiated a suo motu contempt of court case against the leader.

