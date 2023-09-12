Home States Kerala

Attack on bus owner: CITU leader tenders apology in Kerala HC

The CITU got involved in the protest later and stopped the victim Raj Mohan’s buses from plying, despite the court’s order.

Published: 12th September 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ajay K R, a CITU leader, who is facing a contempt case for attacking a bus owner in Thiruvarppu violating the court’s police protection order, tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court on Monday and requested to exonerate him from the case. 

“I never had any intention whatsoever to commit any act of contempt,” he submitted before the court. 
In the affidavit, Ajay stated that he is not an office-bearer of the union and is presently a member of the Thiruvarppu panchayat. The labour dispute that was the subject matter of the case was amicably settled through conciliation initiated by the district labour officer, and the bus service was resumed subsequently. 

The court had issued a directive to provide police protection from any obstruction to the plying of the stage carriage vehicle owned by Raj Mohan, a Gulf returnee of Thiruvarppu. The issues started after Raj Mohan’s workers asked for a salary hike. 

The CITU got involved in the protest later and stopped Raj Mohan’s buses from plying, despite the court’s order. He was also assaulted by the union members. Hence, the court initiated a suo motu contempt of court case against the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtCITU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp