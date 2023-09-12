Home States Kerala

Chandy Oommen takes oath as Puthuppally MLA

After taking oath, Chandy went to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan where he and his cabinet ministers greeted him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Chandy Oommen who took oath as MLA in the assembly on Monday. (Photo | xpress)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chandy Oommen took oath as MLA at the legislative assembly session on Monday. His swearing-in was held at 10 AM after the question hour. He took oath in the name of God. 

If Oommen Chandy made his debut as a legislator from Puthuppally at the age of 27, his son Chandy Oommen took oath at the age of 36. Oommen Chandy’s wife Mariamma Oommen gave the former CM’s pen to her son after the family members offered prayers before his photo at Puthuppally House.

They offered a short prayer and Chandy sat on the late leader’s chair in his office room and read a few letters that came to him. On his arrival at the assembly, Chandy first met Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Speaker A N Shamseer.

After taking oath, Chandy went to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan where he and his cabinet ministers greeted him. Chandy was not given a slot to speak on the first day.  He was later given a reception by the Thiruvananthapuram DCC.

