Chennithala expresses displeasure over his non-inclusion in CWC 

Published: 12th September 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction for the first time after being designated only as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). In a press conference held at his residence on Monday, Chennithala expressed his unease upon not securing a place in the party’s highest decision-making body when the 39-member CWC was announced. He also noted that he had observed certain inconsistencies during the process.

Chennithala confirmed that he will attend the inaugural session of the newly constituted CWC, scheduled for September 16 in Telangana. The 67-year-old leader recalled feeling somewhat out of place when he was appointed as a permanent invitee, considering that he had held the same position 19 years ago. During his 15-minute press briefing, Chennithala chose his words carefully. While highlighting that he had not held any party positions over the past two years, he emphasised his active involvement in various protests against the LDF government.

“The Congress party has entrusted me with numerous responsibilities and roles. Despite not holding any official party positions, I led the party’s protests against the LDF government. Even if the party does not assign me any positions in the future, I will continue to fulfil my role. I have decided to approach the Congress high command regarding the CWC matter,” Chennithala said.

He added, “Previously when I was removed from the position of the leader of the Congress parliamentary party, I didn’t harbour any ill feelings. However, I was disheartened by the way it was handled. I had never lodged a complaint or expressed my dissatisfaction to the Congress high command. But this time, upon the announcement of the CWC selection, I felt marginalised.

I don’t hesitate to admit that it has indeed saddened me. When you encounter something unexpected, it’s natural to feel sadness and disappointment.”
While affirming his commitment to the Congress, the senior leader assured that he would not put the party in a difficult situation. Before heading to the Legislative Assembly session, Chennithala mentioned that he intended to present his grievances to the Congress high command. 

