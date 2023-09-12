ED questions MLA Moideen in bank scam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect in the multi-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam questioned former minister and CPM MLA A C Moideen on Monday. Moideen reached the ED office in Kochi at 9:30 AM after receiving a notice for the third time.

Earlier, he skipped interrogation twice citing various engagements. Moideen was also asked to produce his Income Tax filing receipts for the past 10 years. Moideen is being questioned by ED Assistant Director S G Kavitkar and three other officials. Responding to questions from reporters, Moideen said: “I came here following the notice sent by ED. I am not here for a visit,” he said.

Apart from Moideen, ED also questioned Thrissur Corporation CPM councillor Anoop Davis Cada and Jijor, a native of Thrissur. Anoop and Jijor were questioned regarding their association with Satheeshkumar P, who was earlier arrested by the ED. According to sources, Jijor has given a crucial statement to ED revealing the involvement of CPM leaders in the case.

The case pertains to illegally granting loans to benamis who were not members of Karuvannur Bank by forging documents.

Moideen was interrogated for nearly 10 hours. While returning from the ED office, Moideen said he would cooperate with the interrogation. All documents asked by ED are produced before the investigation team. If required, he will produce further documents. He also added that a request has been submitted to the investigation officer to release his two frozen bank accounts.

