Kanthapuram urges Siddu to lift hijab ban

Published: 12th September 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to withdraw the ban on hijab in the state’s educational institutions. He raised the demand during a meeting with Siddaramaiah at the Kaveri House in Bengaluru on Monday. 

Kanthapuram was on a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend the Golden Fifty meeting of the Sunni Students’ Federation (SSF).

He said the ban on hijab is a violation of fundamental rights, which hampers the educational progress of Muslim women. “Even before coming to power, Congress has assured in the election manifesto that the ban will be lifted,” he said.

Kanthapuram asked the chief minister to restore 4% reservation for Muslims, which was cancelled by the former government. Denying reservation for Muslims will have far-reaching consequences, he said. Karnataka Minister for Minorities Sameer Ahmed Khan, political secretary Naseer Ahmed, Karnataka Waqf Board chairman Anwar Pasha, Syed Fazal Koyamma Thangal, Hussein Saqafi Chullikkad, B M Mumtaz Ali and others were also present at the meeting.

