Kerala HC asks petitioner to produce evidence in ‘monthly pay’ issue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to September 13, a petition challenging the order of the Special Court, Muvattupuzha, rejecting his plea seeking a vigilance probe into the illegal financial transaction between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and certain UDF leaders. Justice N Nagaresh directed the petitioner’s counsel to produce judgments and other documents that support his plea.

There should be some evidence to show that there is illegal gratification and undue advantage has been drawn, said the court.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Gireesh Babu, of Kalamassery. He pointed out that the Vigilance Court miserably failed to appreciate the prevailing law and consider the complaint in its proper perspective.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted names of political leaders in power which have been disclosed in the order of the Income Tax Interim Board for Settlement and the details of the amount before the court.

The court orally observed that business houses will give donations to leaders of political parties and they are giving the donation only for the smooth functioning of their industry. The question is whether the company has received any undue advantage, said the court.

