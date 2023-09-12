Home States Kerala

Kerala HC asks petitioner to produce evidence in ‘monthly pay’ issue

The court orally observed that business houses will give donations to leaders of political parties and they are giving the donation only for the smooth functioning of their industry.

Published: 12th September 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to September 13, a petition challenging the order of the Special Court, Muvattupuzha, rejecting his plea seeking a vigilance probe into the illegal financial transaction between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and certain UDF leaders. Justice N Nagaresh directed the petitioner’s counsel to produce judgments and other documents that support his plea. 

There should be some evidence to show that there is illegal gratification and undue advantage has been drawn, said the court. 

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Gireesh Babu, of Kalamassery. He pointed out that the Vigilance Court miserably failed to appreciate the prevailing law and consider the complaint in its proper perspective.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted names of political leaders in power which have been disclosed in the order of the Income Tax Interim Board for Settlement and the details of the amount before the court.
The court orally observed that business houses will give donations to leaders of political parties and they are giving the donation only for the smooth functioning of their industry. The question is whether the company has received any undue advantage, said the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtCMRLCochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp