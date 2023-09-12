Second Pinarayi government sanctioned Rs 4,500 crore to KSRTC: Finance minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second Pinarayi Vijayan government has so far sanctioned Rs 4,501 crore towards the welfare of the KSRTC, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. He also rubbished the allegations raised by the trade unions affiliated with Opposition parties that the state government was neglecting the corporation. The minister said the amounts sanctioned in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 were Rs 2,124 crore, Rs 1,498 crore and Rs 879 crore, respectively. The state is facing a serious fund shortage despite achieving record collection in revenue.

The first Pinarayi government could make only a 40 per cent increase in its own tax collection owing to adverse situations like the floods and the pandemic. Own tax revenue saw an increase of Rs 24,000 crore in the first two years of the present government.

The minister attributed the state’s financial crisis to the cut in funds from the Union government. Also, the Centre is delaying the payment of its share for several programmes, he said. Until 2021, the Centre’s share in the state’s revenue was 45-46 per cent. This year, it is below 30 per cent.

The Centre defaulted Rs 1,100 crore for ration distribution. The default in social security pension payment is Rs 580 crore, UGC pay revision Rs 750.93 crore, health grant Rs 174 crore, programmes under Food Security Act Rs 417 crore and disaster relief Rs 138 crore.

