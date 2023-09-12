Home States Kerala

Will not desert LDF which gave me refuge: Ganesh

Ganesh Kumar said that when the CBI contacted him regarding the solar scam case against Oommen Chandy, he said that he did not know about any statements made in the petition by the petitioner.

Published: 12th September 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

K B Ganesh Kumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When rumours were doing the rounds about Kerala Congress (B)’s possible switch over to UDF, party leader K B Ganesh Kumar categorically stated in the assembly that he would not desert the LDF which gave him political refuge. I won’t ditch the LDF even if I am forced to end my political life, he said. Speaking during the discussions on the adjournment motion over the solar issue on Monday, he said after he left the UDF in 2013, neither the petitioner nor persons related to the petitioner had contacted him in person or over the phone. 

“I challenge the CBI to prove otherwise. My life is an open book. I did not wish to remain in politics throughout my whole life. I had not achieved anything in crooked ways. I resigned from the UDF ministry in 2013 for personal reasons. I have not acted as a hypocrite. After I had submitted my resignation, I raised corruption charges only on the floor of the assembly. It was the reason why I had to leave the UDF. Saranya Manoj, who is a relative, is now working for Congress. He was in Puthuppally campaigning for Chandy Oommen,” he said.

When CBI officials contacted me as part of the investigation against Oommen Chandy, I told them that I did not know anything about the statements made in the petition by the petitioner, Ganesh Kumar said.

“My father had also told me that the allegations against Oommen Chandy were fake. He also said that Oommen Chandy’s name was not there in the petition. I told this to the CBI. The ones who are now making allegations against me should go through the CBI report to know what I had told them. I had political opposition to Oommen Chandy. However, neither R Balakrishna Pillai nor I had any personal vendetta against him, he said. The family of Oommen Chandy should express their gratitude to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the clean certificate of CBI as it was the former who recommended the inquiry. I know various Congress leaders who had phoned me and pleaded to save them from the solar scam. If needed, I will reveal it later,” he added.

