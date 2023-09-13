Home States Kerala

Cheruthoni dam shutters opened in Kerala, no safety issues 

Published: 13th September 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cheruthoni dam

Cheruthoni dam (File Photo | Shiyami, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: All the shutters of Cheruthoni dam were opened on Tuesday after a team under the KSEB inspected the dam and ruled out safety issues. 

A major security breach was reported at the dam when a man placed locks on the earthing strips of the eleven high-mast lights located on the dam’s top area and poured some type of liquid on the wire rope of the shutter.

The incident took place at around 3.15 p.m. on July 22. A team of KSEB higher officials had been inspecting the area for the past several days following the incident, which came to light during the routine maintenance work at the dam on September 4. However, Deputy Chief Executive Engineer (dam safety) P N Biju on Tuesday said that the dam is safe and there is no need for further inspection. 

He said that there was no security lapse on the part of KSEB and urged the police to take further steps to nab the man. The Idukki police, based on a complaint by the KSEB, registered an FIR as per section 3(a) and 2(8)d of the Central Official Secrets Act. 

