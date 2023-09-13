ED likely to grill MLA A C Moideen again in Karuvannur bank scam case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will again question former minister and CPM MLA A C Moideen in the Karuvanur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam. Moideen was questioned by the agency for nearly 10 hours on Monday. Sources said that he would be called again after recording the statements of more witnesses in the case.

Moideen submitted documents, including his Income Tax Returns, when he appeared before the ED on Monday.

Sources said more clarification is required into his links with the prime accused and Thrissur-based money-lender Satheeshkumar P. Some key witnesses gave statements to ED that Satheeshkumar has financial deals with the CPM MLA.

ED is looking for evidence in this regard. Regarding loans sanctioned by the bank based on his direction, Moideen told ED that recommendations were made only for people whom he knew well. ED has decided to question people who received loans from the bank following the MLA’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, ED questioned CPM leaders including Wadakkancherry municipal councillor P R Aravindakshan and Thrissur corporation councillor Anoop Davis Cada on Tuesday. It also recorded the statement of Jijor, who was the collection agent of prime accused Satheeshkumar. It was Jijor who revealed to ED that Satheeshkumar handled the financial matters of an MLA, an ex-MP and top police officials.

