Home States Kerala

Miscreants seen converging in specific locations within the state: Kerala CM

The chief minister criticised the opposition for making allegations about the home department, emphasising that it operates  effectively.

Published: 13th September 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the growing concern of anti-social elements gathering in specific locations within the state, citing Aluva as one such area where a recent sexual assault on a minor girl occurred.

“Such groups of miscreants will face stringent actions, and these criminal activities will be suppressed. To achieve this, the police require the assistance of the public,” he said.

In response to opposition member Anwar Sadat’s adjournment notice, the chief minister refuted allegations that the home department is controlled by an individual with no control over the state police force. He clarified that the state police operates according to established procedures and systems.

He reiterated the police’s dedication to ensuring the safety of women and children, as well as bringing criminals to justice. "The incident in Aluva was indeed very unfortunate. It’s worth noting that two such incidents have occurred there. It is a fact that among the migrant labourers who come to the state for employment, some have been victims of attacks, while others have unfortunately turned to criminal activities,” he added.

The chief minister criticised the opposition for making allegations about the home department, emphasising that it operates effectively. He accused the opposition of defaming the state for political gain. 

In response, the leader of the opposition, V D Satheesan, maintained that the home department is controlled by an individual and expressed concerns about the state’s security situation. 

ALSO READ | Ruling MLAs disrupt speech of Satheesan on adjournment motion notice in Kerala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Aluva Miscreants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp