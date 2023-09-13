Miscreants seen converging in specific locations within the state: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the growing concern of anti-social elements gathering in specific locations within the state, citing Aluva as one such area where a recent sexual assault on a minor girl occurred.

“Such groups of miscreants will face stringent actions, and these criminal activities will be suppressed. To achieve this, the police require the assistance of the public,” he said.

In response to opposition member Anwar Sadat’s adjournment notice, the chief minister refuted allegations that the home department is controlled by an individual with no control over the state police force. He clarified that the state police operates according to established procedures and systems.

He reiterated the police’s dedication to ensuring the safety of women and children, as well as bringing criminals to justice. "The incident in Aluva was indeed very unfortunate. It’s worth noting that two such incidents have occurred there. It is a fact that among the migrant labourers who come to the state for employment, some have been victims of attacks, while others have unfortunately turned to criminal activities,” he added.

The chief minister criticised the opposition for making allegations about the home department, emphasising that it operates effectively. He accused the opposition of defaming the state for political gain.

In response, the leader of the opposition, V D Satheesan, maintained that the home department is controlled by an individual and expressed concerns about the state’s security situation.

