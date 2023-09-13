Home States Kerala

Senior Congress leader contradicts Satheesan’s claim on Joppen’s arrest in Kerala

The home department should have informed the chief minister’s office prior to the arrest.

Published: 13th September 2023

K C Joseph

Senior Congress leader K C Joseph

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Contradicting Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s claim in the assembly, senior Congress leader K C Joseph has said former chief minister Oommen Chandy learnt about his personal staff Tenny Joppen’s arrest in the solar case only after it happened.

“It is a fact that Chandy was not aware of Joppen’s arrest as the then CM was abroad to receive a UN award. I was also with him. We came to know about the arrest only when we saw TV reports,” Joseph told reporters on Monday.

The home department should have informed the chief minister’s office prior to the arrest. “However, it’s up to the home department to say why the CM was not informed on such a key issue,” he said. 

Satheesan had asserted in the assembly that Chandy was aware of the imminent arrest of Joppen. Not only the then CM but also the top leaders of Congress and UDF allies were aware of it, he had said.

