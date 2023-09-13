Sheela Sunny case: New suspect emerges; girl seeks anticipatory bail

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprising turn of events in the Sheela Sunny case, the Excise team investigating the matter has shifted its focus to a 21-year-old individual named Liviya Jose.

Sheela Sunny, the owner of a beauty parlour in Chalakudy, had faced false drug possession charges and endured 72 days of incarceration before being released. Liviya, who currently resides in Bengaluru, has undergone more than five hours of questioning and has submitted an anticipatory bail application to the Kerala High Court to preempt any potential arrest related to the case.

Liviya alleges that the investigating officer is attempting to make her a scapegoat in order to absolve his fellow officers and subordinates of any wrongdoing in connection with the wrongful charges filed in this case. The probe team has reportedly threatened to arrest and charge her with non-bailable offences. It’s worth noting that Sheela is the mother-in-law of Liviya’s sister. Sheela was arrested on alleged possession of ‘LSD stamps’ that were supposedly found in her bag, which was kept in her two-wheeler. She spent more than two months in jail before being acquitted when a chemical test on the stamps ruled out the presence of drugs.

In her bail petition, Liviya contends that Sheela began making false accusations against her following Sheela’s release on bail. Sheela believes that she was ensnared in this fake NDPS case at the behest of the petitioner (Liviya). On July 5, the Excise Crime Branch summoned Liviya for questioning, and she cooperatively provided a time and place for the interrogation, which was at her home. Subsequently, on July 10, Liviya’s father was called for questioning and allegedly subjected to humiliation by the probe team. Liviya’s sister was also questioned. Later, a team of officers extensively interrogated Liviya.

On the eve of Onam, plain-clothed excise officers, accompanied by a female officer, visited Liviya’s home to inquire about her whereabouts. Liviya expresses concerns that she might be arrested in connection with

the NDPS case registered in the Chalakkudy excise range.

Liviya claims that on February 26, she and her sister borrowed Sheela’s scooter to visit Sangeeth’s shop (Sheela’s son) and left it there. They returned home in Sangeeth’s car by 6.30 pm. On February 27, Liviya’s sister informed her that Sheela had been arrested by the excise department and remanded in judicial custody. Liviya asserts that neither she nor her parents were questioned by the excise department earlier in connection with Sheela’s arrest.

