Ganesh Kumar lurching in gruelling solar heat 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a possible cabinet entry just two months away, Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar has found himself at the centre of political attention, for all the wrong reasons.

The CBI report acquitting former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the solar-linked sexual harassment case and subsequent revelations from various corners have put Ganesh under a cloud of suspicion. Sensing an opportunity, the UDF has now trained its guns on Ganesh.

As per the understanding within the LDF at the beginning of the second Pinarayi government, Ganesh would be part of the cabinet for 2.5 years, replacing Antony Raju. However, Ganesh has not been in the good books of the LDF for some time now. There were speculations that the Left was not keen on retaining him in the front.

That’s why soon after the CBI report - which mentions Ganesh and his links with the complainant - came out, the UDF targeted him. When the solar issue was discussed in the Assembly, UDF’s Sunny Joseph and N Shamsudeen mentioned Ganesh’s name. However, the latter countered the allegations and categorically vouched that he would not ditch the LDF at any cost, thereby making his position safe in the ruling front, for the time being.

Despite efforts by the Pathanapuram MLA, a slew of allegations have been raised against him, not just by the UDF, but from other quarters too.

On Wednesday, the solar case complainant’s former advocate Feni Balakrishnan alleged that Ganesh and his relative Saranya Manoj hatched a conspiracy to trap Chandy in the sexual harassment case. Feni said Chandy’s name was not mentioned in the complainant’s first draft. It was later added by Manoj with the consent of Ganesh. Feni further alleged that the draft was reduced to four pages at the instructions of the MLA and his team.

Meanwhile, controversial businessman TG Nandakumar ruled out Ganesh Kumar’s involvement in the scam.

The UDF has stepped up its attack on Ganesh. Accusing him of plotting the conspiracy against Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan termed Ganesh an “anti-social element”. The UDF would not take back Ganesh in its fold at any cost, Hassan said. The UDF demanded that action should be taken based on the CBI report.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a possible cabinet entry just two months away, Kerala Congress (B) leader K B Ganesh Kumar has found himself at the centre of political attention, for all the wrong reasons. The CBI report acquitting former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the solar-linked sexual harassment case and subsequent revelations from various corners have put Ganesh under a cloud of suspicion. Sensing an opportunity, the UDF has now trained its guns on Ganesh. As per the understanding within the LDF at the beginning of the second Pinarayi government, Ganesh would be part of the cabinet for 2.5 years, replacing Antony Raju. However, Ganesh has not been in the good books of the LDF for some time now. There were speculations that the Left was not keen on retaining him in the front. That’s why soon after the CBI report - which mentions Ganesh and his links with the complainant - came out, the UDF targeted him. When the solar issue was discussed in the Assembly, UDF’s Sunny Joseph and N Shamsudeen mentioned Ganesh’s name. However, the latter countered the allegations and categorically vouched that he would not ditch the LDF at any cost, thereby making his position safe in the ruling front, for the time being. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Despite efforts by the Pathanapuram MLA, a slew of allegations have been raised against him, not just by the UDF, but from other quarters too. On Wednesday, the solar case complainant’s former advocate Feni Balakrishnan alleged that Ganesh and his relative Saranya Manoj hatched a conspiracy to trap Chandy in the sexual harassment case. Feni said Chandy’s name was not mentioned in the complainant’s first draft. It was later added by Manoj with the consent of Ganesh. Feni further alleged that the draft was reduced to four pages at the instructions of the MLA and his team. Meanwhile, controversial businessman TG Nandakumar ruled out Ganesh Kumar’s involvement in the scam. The UDF has stepped up its attack on Ganesh. Accusing him of plotting the conspiracy against Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan termed Ganesh an “anti-social element”. The UDF would not take back Ganesh in its fold at any cost, Hassan said. The UDF demanded that action should be taken based on the CBI report.