Government plans to convert space below bridges into parks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The areas beneath flyovers, railway overbridges, and bridges have often been a cause for concern, with people noting their increasing use by antisocial elements. However, soon these spaces will be transformed into places of joy for children and places to spend quality time with elders. Public Works and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas has announced plans to convert these spaces into parks for both the elderly and children, with Ernakulam district being included in the first phase of the project along with Kollam.

A tourism department official revealed that in Ernakulam district, Nedumbassery has been chosen as the initial location for the project. “Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) will implement the project at Nedumbassery, while the tourism department will oversee the development of parks in Kollam,” the official stated.

However, CIAL sources have indicated that they have only received preliminary information about the project, which is still in its early stages. Details such as site identification, project proposal drafting, and the development of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be worked out at a later date. Despite this, the minister has expressed confidence that the project will commence soon. “The decision to turn spaces under the bridges into parks was arrived at during a workshop that was held to arrive at a design policy for the activities of the PWD and tourism departments in the state,” the minister said.

In July, the minister announced a pilot project to transform bridges in the state into tourist attractions, with work originally slated to begin in August. However, the timeline for the project has been delayed. As part of this initiative, bridges across the state will be adorned with lights to attract more tourists, and the lower sections of overbridges will be transformed into useful and recreational areas. These areas will feature various facilities such as badminton courts, skating areas, chess plots, open gyms, basketball courts, and football fields.

