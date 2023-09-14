Kaapa: Akash Thillankeri arrested again

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Former CPM member Akash Thillankeri was arrested again on charges of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (Kaapa) on Tuesday. Akash, who was released from the Viyyur jail only a few days ago after spending six months inside for Kaapa charges, has been arrested again for beating up the assistant jailer when he was undergoing the term in Viyyur.

It is learnt that Akash beat up assistant jailer Rahul following an altercation that broke out between the two in connection with the maintenance of the fan in his cell.

It is also said that Rahul questioned Akash for allegedly using a mobile phone inside the prison. Badly injured in the clash, Rahul sought treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Following this, Rahul lodged a complaint against Akash with the Viyyur police. Muzhakkunnu police took Akash into custody when he reached his house to participate in the naming ceremony of his newborn daughter. Akash was ousted from the CPM following his involvement in the murder of Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib.

